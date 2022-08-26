New Haven, CT (WTNH) – If you’ve ever struggled with snoring, teeth grinding, or mouth breathing, you’ll want to get to know today’s CT Style Guest, who is a Myofunctional Therapist.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Brittny Sciarra Murphy, CEO of CT Orofacial Myology, based in Cheshire.

CT Orofacial Myology has a team of myofunctional therapists who work with patients and their families, both in person and virtually. They focus on preventing and treating the causes of orofacial disorders, getting to the root of the problem, instead of merely treating the symptoms.

Watch this interview and learn:

What is myofunctional therapy?

Who might benefit from this?

Is this therapy just for children?

Why do things like mouth breathing have a real impact on oral health?

When someone comes in to see you, where do you start?

What should parents do if they’re concerned about their child developing bad habits?

Where can people go to learn more, and book an appointment?

Brittny hosts a podcast titled, I Spy with My Myo Eye, where she discusses all things airway-related and brings in specialists from different disciplines, such as dentists, ENTs, MDs, physical therapists, etc..

Learn more about CT Orofacial Myology, listen to Brittny’s podcast, and schedule a free consultation at: www.myctom.com