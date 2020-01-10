Style Expert Shaunya Hartley helps build your wardrobe

It’s the new year and you may want to upgrade your wardrobe. Do you know that you are wearing 20 percent of your wardrobe 80 percent of the time?
Style Expert Shaunya Hartley helps with five tips to get you living and wearing great clothes:
- Do a real inventory before you shop
- Before you make a purchase use the rule of five (Does this item go with at least five things I have at home?)
- Do not get stuck on a size
- Apply the 80/20 rule when shopping (80% core basics and 20% trends)
- Have fun with accessories