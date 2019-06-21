Subway Employees Give Back to Fight Hunger in Connecticut
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Giving back to their community is something that employees at Subway world headquarters in Milford take seriously. On a recent morning they volunteered their time at the Storehouse Project Food Pantry, in Milford, run by Cornerstone Christian Center. Employees rolled up their sleeves and helped stock shelves and a mobile food pantry.
"For us our Connecticut world headquarters is here. We have nearly twelve hundred employees at that office. Everybody does what they can to give back. We're in the food business, so an alignment with the Connecticut Food Bank just makes sense to help in any way we can" says Michele Dinello Vice-President of Community Events for Subway.
Storehouse Project Food Pantry's operations director is grateful for the many ways the volunteers are helping on this day. "For them to come and help us bring a team to do that in a half an hour, they've taken away like three months work," says Kimani Williams.
Subway also provides financial support to the food pantry. Hunger is serious problem in Connecticut, with 400,000 people affected.
"It's not people who are out of work. It's people who are working, sometimes holding down two or three jobs, and they just can't stretch the budget" says Paul Shipman with the Connecticut Food Bank
