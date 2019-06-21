CT STYLE

Subway Employees Give Back to Fight Hunger in Connecticut

By:

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 11:22 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 11:30 AM EDT

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Giving back to their community is something that employees at Subway world headquarters in Milford take seriously.  On a recent morning they volunteered their time at the Storehouse Project Food Pantry, in Milford, run by Cornerstone Christian Center. Employees rolled up their sleeves and helped stock shelves and a mobile food pantry. 

"For us our Connecticut world headquarters is here. We have nearly twelve hundred employees at that office. Everybody does what they can to give back.  We're in the food business, so an alignment with the Connecticut Food Bank just makes sense to help in any way we can" says Michele Dinello Vice-President of Community Events for Subway.

Storehouse Project Food Pantry's operations director is grateful for the many ways the volunteers are helping on this day. "For them to come and help us bring a team to do that in a half an hour, they've taken away like three months work," says Kimani Williams.

Subway also provides financial support to the food pantry.  Hunger is serious problem in Connecticut, with 400,000 people affected.

"It's not people who are out of work.  It's people who are working, sometimes holding down two or three jobs, and they just can't stretch the budget" says Paul Shipman with the Connecticut Food Bank 

 

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More CT STYLE

Latest Unusual Stories

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

More CT STYLE Stories

Video Center

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor. 