Subway teams up with Postmates in honor of National Nurses Week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It is National Nurses week and Subway is making sure their dedicated, hard work is appreciated.

In honor of National Nurses Week, Subway Restaurants are teaming up with Postmates to help feed healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now through May 10, Subway will donate a 6-inch sub to healthcare workers in the U.S. for every Subway order purchased through Postmates with a value of $15 or more. Guests can join Subway in donating a sub to healthcare workers by clicking here.

