Success story: A 7-year-old girl who attended the ACES at Mead Elementary School program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Area Cooperative Educational Services, also known as ACES, provides specialized learning opportunities to school districts around the state.

Today, we are going to hear a success story of one student who attended the ACES at Mead Elementary School program in Ansonia.

Joining us to tell that story is the student’s father Jeffrey Bryce and Special Education Teacher Tyron Mott.

The following questions are covered:

What brought you to the ACES at Mead program?

How did the staff at MEAD meet the needs of your child and you as the parent?

How has your child grown since attending the program?

What would you tell other families about this program?

What would you say to the staff?

Since its inception in, the ACES @ Mead Elementary School program (AMES) is growing and expanding. Ansonia Public Schools has partnered with Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES) to establish an exciting new program to help focus on the specific needs of the John C. Mead School student population in the areas of academic, behavioral, and therapeutic interventions. Initially, this program was designed for kindergarten through third grade but now has been expanded to include ages up to sixth grade.

