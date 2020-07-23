Summer Beauty & Wellness Rescue with Grace Gold

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Well the heat is on! And that can make looking and feeling good very challenging.

Joining us is Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold to rescue our routines this summer!

Grace Gold share the four following products:

Let us start with skin – only 23% of women wear facial sunscreen every day? Try Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25, under $30, Olay.com You’ve got non-greasy body sunscreen too? Try Neutrogena body sunscreens, start $10, at CVS.com Cute masks with Simple Satch starter kits, Simplesatch.com What to use for hydration? Celsius, $20/12 pack, Amazon & Target stores

For more info, @MsGraceGold on Instagram, or GraceGold.com