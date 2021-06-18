Summer Beauty & Wellness Tips with Grace Gold

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As we’re out and about in the heat, updating our beauty and wellness routines for the summer can help us feel and look refreshed. Our friend Grace Gold has the latest tips to do just that!
- What’s a fun way to work out this summer? Fluid Running, $199, fluidrunning.com
- How about nutrition on the go? Shaklee Life Shake, starts $48.50, Shaklee.com
- What’s new in body wash? Bath & Body Works Moisturizing Body Wash, bathandbodyworks.com
- You’ve got hair spray for humidity? Sebastian Professional Shaper Plus, $19.50, Ulta
- Summer hair color trick. Wella colorcharm Permanent Liquid Toner, $7.49, Sally Beauty
