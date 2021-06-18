Summer Beauty & Wellness Tips with Grace Gold

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As we’re out and about in the heat, updating our beauty and wellness routines for the summer can help us feel and look refreshed. Our friend Grace Gold has the latest tips to do just that!

  • What’s a fun way to work out this summer? Fluid Running, $199, fluidrunning.com
  • How about nutrition on the go? Shaklee Life Shake, starts $48.50, Shaklee.com
  • You’ve got hair spray for humidity? Sebastian Professional Shaper Plus, $19.50, Ulta
  • Summer hair color trick. Wella colorcharm Permanent Liquid Toner, $7.49, Sally Beauty

To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit, GraceGold.com

