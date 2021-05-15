Summer Beauty & Wellness Tips with Grace Gold

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With sunnier days here, it’s important to stay protected, hydrated, and healthy as we head this summer outdoors.

Joining us is Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold with tips to feel your best this season.

  1. Easily adding sunscreen to your skincare, Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 25, under $30, Olay.com.
  2. Easy way to brighten up this summer, Dr. Sheffield’s Certified Natural Toothpaste, $6, CVS Pharmacy & Amazon.
  3. Hand sanitizer a summer must, H2One Calming Lavender Hand Sanitizer Gel, $11.99 free shipping on ShopWellth.com.
  4. Stay hydrated this summer, Essentia Water Alkaline Water, EssentiaWater.com & Amazon.com
  5. Need more energy? Try Naked Nutrition’s new Naked Shake, $39.99, NakedNutrition.com.

