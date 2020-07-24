Summer Candy Favorites at OMV/ Munson’s Chocolates

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As CT style remains on hiatus, we continue to showcase Connecticut business around the state that are open and ready for business.

If you are looking for a sweet summer treat, Munson’s Chocolates in Olde Mistick Village has you covered but today we are lucky we’re visiting them at their headquarters in Bolton.

Viewers will be able to peek inside Munson’s factory!

Joining us from OMV/Munson’s Chocolates is President, Karen Munson to share summer candy favorites.

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

