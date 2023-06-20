New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Warmer weather means it’s time for friends and family get-togethers for socializing and celebrating. Every hostess wants to keep her guests happy with great little snacks and lots of cool, refreshing drinks. It’s so important to stay hydrated, especially after sports activities and in warmer temperatures. So, whether it’s a baby shower, barbecue, or a post-pickleball celebration – drink up!



CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy of All Dressed Up With Nothing to Drink, about a few of her preferred products that are great must-haves for the summer season. Watch this interview and learn more:

Refresh, Replenish, and Repeat with NEW Clausthaler ISO 0.0%. It’s the perfect alcohol-free thirst-quencher that goes down smooth and easy after any activity. The crisp taste and finish refuels the body and mind and won’t weigh you down.

Available at Total Wine and More. For information visit: www.clausthaler.com





It’s the perfect alcohol-free thirst-quencher that goes down smooth and easy after any activity. The crisp taste and finish refuels the body and mind and won’t weigh you down. Available at Total Wine and More. For information visit: New Schöfferhofer Watermelon Mint brings the happiness this summer. For the first time, Schöfferhofer has combined their award-winning German beer with not 1, but 2 traditional summer season favorites: Mouthwatering watermelon and tingly mint. Other great flavors include grapefruit, juicy pineapple, passion fruit, pomegranate, and wild cherry.

Available at Total Wine and More. Further details at: www.schofferhofer.us



The Capresso Iced Tea Select brews delicious, iced tea quickly & easily, any way you like it. It transforms loose tea leaves or tea bags into a refreshing, flavorful beverage in minutes, with minimal effort. Automatic shutoff. Find out more at: www.capresso.com.

Learn about these products and more on Cheryl’s website: www.alldressedupwithnothingtodrink.com