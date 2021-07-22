Summer Rescue Beauty Tips with Grace Gold

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer heat means looking good can get tough! Joining us is Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold with tips to help us look refreshed.

The following are covered:

What moisturizer do you recommend? Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Face Moisturizer, Olay.com

What sunscreen do you recommend? CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Sheer Tint, Drugstores & Amazon

What can I use for my hair? Rhyme & Reason Haircare, $8.99 each, Target

What’s new in body cream? Bath & Body Works Ultimate Hydration Body Cream, bathandbodyworks.com

What’s your at-home pedi tip? Amope Pedi Perfect Advanced Foot File, $27, Amazon, Walmart, Target

To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit, GraceGold.com.