Summer Rescue Beauty Tips with Grace Gold

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Summer heat means looking good can get tough! Joining us is Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold with tips to help us look refreshed.

The following are covered:

  • What moisturizer do you recommend?  Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 Face Moisturizer, Olay.com
  • What sunscreen do you recommend? CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Sheer Tint, Drugstores & Amazon
  • What can I use for my hair? Rhyme & Reason Haircare, $8.99 each, Target
  • What’s new in body cream? Bath & Body Works Ultimate Hydration Body Cream, bathandbodyworks.com
  • What’s your at-home pedi tip? Amope Pedi Perfect Advanced Foot File, $27, Amazon, Walmart, Target

To learn more, follow @MsGraceGold on Instagram or visit, GraceGold.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.