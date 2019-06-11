Sunshine Kids in Connecticut - Helping Children with Cancer
Sunshine Kids provides children with cancer and opportunity to meet other kids going through a similar situation. Sunshine kid, Carly Demartino joined Ryan Kristafer and Teresa Dufour.
Learn more about Sunshine Kids, here. And take part in the 12 Annual Sunshine Kids Golf Tournament. It's happening Tuesday, June 25th at Glastonbury Hills Country Club.
Visit SSKGolfTournament.com to learn more.
