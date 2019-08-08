Super Saturday Registration at Middlesex Community College this weekend!

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We might not want to admit it, but back to school time is right around the corner!

Why not head back to a school that promises success after graduation!

From Middlesex Community College, Chief Executive Officer Steven Minkler is here to share what you can expect this weekend.

Super Saturday registration takes place this weekend August 10th at their Middletown Campus from 9 am- 2 pm and August 24th as well. Click here, for more information on registration.

MXCC is the News 8 Back to School sponsor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.