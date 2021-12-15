Supercharged in Montville Connecticut will get your Adrenaline Pumping

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you looking for fun and something to get your adrenaline pumping? Supercharged in Montville Connecticut has what you need.

“We do offer the world largest indoor multi-level track with all electric go karts, so there’s zero emissions and then we also offer a climate-controlled environment as well,” says general manager Zachary Davis.

If go karting is not enough to get your adreniline going you can head over to the interactive projection axe throwing lanes to hit bullseyes, play tic tac toe, and slay zombies.

“We currently have six axe throwing lanes. Four of them are available for online reservations. You have to have a minimum of at least two throwers, and you can only have a maximum of 6,” says Davis.

The fun does not stop there, watch as CT Style’s Griffin Pierson takes a trip to Supercharged in Montville Connecticut to see everything they have to offer.