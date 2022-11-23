New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The weather is cooling down, but that doesn’t mean the fun activities have to! Supercharged Indoor Karting and Axe Throwing in Montville has everything you need to get that adrenaline pumping.

General Manager Zachary Davis joined CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko in the studio to talk about all the exciting, action-packed options available at their center.

As their name implies, they offer go karting and axe throwing, but there’s so much more than that. There’s also the Ninja Wipeout and Trampoline Park, and Arcade, plus there’s V’s Brick Oven Pizza and Pub. These are perfect for gatherings like birthday parties or corporate events. And don’t forget about the Holiday Party season!

Zach describes what it’s like to try out these adrenaline-pumping experiences, “No matter what activity you do, whether you’re racing on the track, it’s fun. AXE Throwing is fun. You know, the kids that are jumping in the Ninja Wipeout and Trampoline Park, they’re having a blast out there while they’re doing that. So, this is good for all ages. There’s something for everybody.“

There are some great gift card deals coming up for Black Friday and the holidays.

Zach says, “Every gift card that we have is at a discounted rate right now.“

$120 value gift card for only $100

$100 value gift card for only $85

$50 value gift card for only $45

Black Friday Special – $100 value gift card for $50 **

** Cyber Monday Special – $75 value gift card for $50

**Gift cards are available online, except for the Black Friday deal, that’s only in-store

from 9am to noon.

He says, “You see a lot of people come in there and have a blast, right? It’s like no one could come in and be upset. It’s a whole bunch of fun at Supercharged.”

If you’re interested in booking a party or just coming in with a friend, Zach recommends making an online reservation, because Saturdays and Sundays get extra busy. That way, he says, you don’t have to wait in a long line. You come right in and go straight to the reservation line.

You can learn more at https://superchargedracing.com/