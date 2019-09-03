Breaking News
Support Special Olympics by going Over The Edge at Mohegan Sun this Friday

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

It’s time to step out on the top of Mohegan Sun and rappel down more than 30 stories.

Officer Erin Connole from the Avon Police Department along with Special Olympics Connecticut Athlete Matt Glad tells us their experience with Over The Edge.

You can support Special Olympics Athletes at Mohegan Sun on Friday, September 6. It’s an all day event that aims to promote acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities.

All funds raised will support Special Olympics’ year-round sports, health and fitness programs for more than 12,000 individuals of all abilities across the state.

To find out more about Over the Edge and register for the event or donate to support a participant, visit soct.org. Pre-registration is required and space is limited.

