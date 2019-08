The 19th Annual Dream Ride Experience is happening this weekend.



It benefits the Special Olympics and The Hometown Foundation.



Special Olympics Athlete and Dream Rider Brett Glaser along with Jamie Hughes from Bozzuto’s Inc. tell us more about one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Connecticut.

You can be a part of The Dream Ride Experience Weekend from August 23 to August 25 at The Farmington Polo Club in Farmington.