Support The Woof Gang Rescue at Pints for Paws

Tis’ the season to spread love and generosity. If you have have it in your heart, there are so many local dogs that need a forever home.

Sadie Bride and Krystle Kaczynski from The Woof Gang Rescue brought a local rescue, Delores, from Meriden Animal Control who was found abandoned in a dumpster and is ready for adoption.

The second Annual Pints for Paws social event is be held at The Beamhouse in Glastonbury on Monday, December 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

All proceeds from Counter Weight beers on tap go toward The Woof Gang Rescue. All the money raised go toward helping with vet care and rescue operations.