New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Home internet has never been more important than it is today, yet thousands of households across Connecticut still lack access to high-speed internet.

T-Mobile just announced expanded access to its Home Internet in New Haven and across Connecticut.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Steve Carlson from T-Mobile, to discuss this digital divide and why access to the internet is so crucial.

Watch this interview to learn more about how it works, how to install, the benefits, and how to check if your home is eligible:

There’s a new internet option available through T-Mobile. What’s it all about?

Can residents of New Haven and its surrounding areas access it?

Is it difficult to set up?

Is wireless internet the same as broadband?

What can you tell us about T-Mobile’s “Internet Freedom”?

Do you have to be an existing T-Mobile Wireless customer to sign up for this?

Learn more about this service in your area at https://www.t-mobile.com/home-internet?