Take control of your vein health with a fast, easy screening at Jefferson Radiology

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Don’t let the COVID-19 pandemic let you fall behind on your medical care. At the Vein Center of Jefferson Radiology, vein screenings are fast, easy and doctors say they can help catch vein disease before it progresses too far.

“Venous disease can be more common than heart disease and can be a harbinger of other diseases,” says Dr. Michael Hallisey, medical director at the Vein Center of Jefferson Radiology. “The earlier you treat them [varicose veins], the better the outcome, the less invasive the treatment and you’re less likely to end up with the morbidity associated with varicose veins.”

Physicians at the full-service clinic in Farmington assess patients with an initial consultation and then create them individualized treatment plans, which can include non-surgical procedures that are fast, easy and that have lasting results.

“They’re outpatient, usually take less than an hour,” says Dr. Hallisey. “The patients are back on their feet immediately. It’s not just a cosmetic improvement, it’s actually the physical well-being that improves after treatment of these veins.”

And improving the quality of life for patients is the goal at Jefferson.

“It’s gratifying to see them improving each step of the way,” says Dr. Hallisey. “When a patient is happy, then we’re happy as well.”

To learn more: https://www.jeffersonradiology.com/vein-center/