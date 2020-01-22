Take your workout routine to the next level with Orangetheory Fitness in Hamden

1  of  2
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Bored of the same old workout routine? Take things to the next level with Orangetheory Fitness in Hamden for high-intensity group workouts to start off your new year strong.

“The whole atmosphere is exciting,” said owner Amy Thompson. “We have loud music, our coaches are in there to guide you through the workout, it’s a great sense of community and people have fun.”

Led by a personal trainer, the interval training class incorporates cardio, rowers, weight training and floor exercises.

With heart rate monitors available to see your results in real time, Orangetheory is fitness…personalized. 

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes a class and tracks her results!



