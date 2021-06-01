Tao Asian Bistro & Lounge at Mohegan Sun

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The premier Northeast Integrated Entertainment Resort, Mohegan Sun and TAO Restaurant Deliver Innovative Culinary Offerings, Craft Cocktails and More.

Kitchen helmed by TAO Group Hospitality Partner and Chef, Ralph Scamardella, who will oversee a menu of authentic Asian-inspired dishes influenced by Chinese, Japanese and Thai techniques, and ingredients.

Guests can choose from a selection of Asian-inspired specialties, focusing on Chinese, Japanese and Thai techniques and ingredients, including signature dishes like the Satay of Chilean Sea Bass, Lobster Wontons, Peking Duck, Crispy Snapper in “Sand,” Wagyu Rib-Eye Teppanyaki and Tuna Sashimi Pringle.

TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge has 300 seats including private dining areas as well as:

An Ink Lounge + Bar

A Sushi Bar

16-foot-tall Quan Yin statue that anchors the main dining room

Craft cocktails and an extensive Sake menu

Two private dining rooms that anchor the main dining room, one in which overlooks the Shops at Mohegan Sun and “Taughannick Falls,” (Mohegan Sun’s spectacular 55-foot waterfall)

“Vibe-dining” where evenings will often have a live DJ playing the best in funk, hip-hop, R&B and more

Located: steps from Mohegan Sun’s iconic Sky Tower hotel lobby

To learn more or to make a reservation visit, TAOmohegansun.com.