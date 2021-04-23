TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge opens new location at Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– Mohegan Sun has partnered with TAO Group Hospitality to bring a brand-new, unique dining experience to Connecticut.

TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge offers Pan-Asian fare in it’s 10,000 square-foot, 300-seat space that Chef and TAO Group Hospitality Partner Ralph Scamardella says gives diners an experience like no other.

“Tao Restaurant is an immersive experience,” Scamardella explains. “It’s the décor, it’s the scenery, it’s the music, it’s the lights, it’s the food, it’s everything that’s involved in TAO. You walk in and you really feel like you’re somewhere else.”

The restaurant, which has locations in cities around the country, boasts an impressive menu including signature dishes like the Satay of Chilean Sea Bass, Peking Duck, Lobster Wontons and the Mohegan exclusive – “The Tomahawk Surf and Turf” that features a 32 oz. prime Tomahawk steak, salt and pepper lobster, hand cut noodles and chili garlic sauce.

“We really tried to bring something that was special to Mohegan Sun, stay true to our brand and really just bring a great dining experience to Connecticut,” says Scamardella.

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside the space and gets a sneak peak at the new menu!