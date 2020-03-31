Tech Expert Sarah Evans gives her best bandwidth saving tips

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  As millions set up shop and school at home due to the coronavirus, the internet use has increased dramatically.

Multiple users are now sharing bandwidth from a home network, putting that  in-home network to the test.

Joining us is Tech Expert Sarah Evans with some tips on how to get through the crisis.

Sarah Evans answers the following questions:

  • People are relying so much on the internet can it handle the massive amount of people working and learning from home?
  • What can impact your performance that people might not realize?
  • What are internet providers doing to help people get connected during this unprecedented time?
  • Is there a good time to do upgrades?
  • Any advice on streaming movies?
  • What is your best advice for staying connected during this time?

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.