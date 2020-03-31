Tech Expert Sarah Evans gives her best bandwidth saving tips

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As millions set up shop and school at home due to the coronavirus, the internet use has increased dramatically.
Multiple users are now sharing bandwidth from a home network, putting that in-home network to the test.
Joining us is Tech Expert Sarah Evans with some tips on how to get through the crisis.
Sarah Evans answers the following questions:
- People are relying so much on the internet can it handle the massive amount of people working and learning from home?
- What can impact your performance that people might not realize?
- What are internet providers doing to help people get connected during this unprecedented time?
- Is there a good time to do upgrades?
- Any advice on streaming movies?
- What is your best advice for staying connected during this time?