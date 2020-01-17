Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Tech Expert Sarah Evans shares the hottest tech trends

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — When it comes to technology, how up to speed are you?

The newest and hottest tech trends are on display at the Consumer Electronic Show and here to navigate for us is Consumer Social Media and Tech Expert Sarah Evans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.