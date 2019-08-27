TechTuesday: Digital Futurist from Nexstar explains OTT and Advanced TV

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It is Tech Tuesday, and as many of you watch tv and movies over the internet, there are new terms to learn and more options to figure out.

Joining us is Digital Futurist and Nexstar Media Group’s Regional Digital Director, Mitch West to explain what OTT and Advanced TV is, and how businesses can reach these audiences.

Advanced TV is a blanket term for a few terms. Connected TV: These are your smart TV’s like Samsung or LG. They come equipped with APPs like Netflix and Hulu and dozens of other APPs. You use the Wi-Fi from your smart tv to connect.

OTT simply means Over The Top. Users access Content by way of an external device like Roku, Amazon Firestick, or Apple TV, to name a few, using high speed internet. The last is what we call Full Episode Players (FEP). They can be found on your smart TV or going to Network Apps to watch your favorite shows like, THIS IS US or Saturday Night Live.

Users are tired of spending hundreds of dollars a month on cable and Satellite. Projections have shown that today’s cord cutters and cord nevers (people that have never subscribed to cable and satellite) that amount is 27% of the Universe. Projections show that could grow to 40% by 2024.

