NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–If your teen has an interest in the arts, there’s an opportunity for them to get hands-on experience in the Elm City. ACES Educational Center for the Arts offers programs in music, dance, writing & visual arts—and applications for next year are now open!

“For the past 50 years, ECA has held a pretty special place in the education world in greater New Haven,” says Leslie Abbatiello, principal & director of ACES ECA. “There really isn’t any place where students can get the kind of education that they get here.”

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko has more on the programs they have to offer!

For more information: https://aces.org/eca