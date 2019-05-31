The #100Girls Leading group is empowering young women in Connecticut
(WTNH) - The #100Girls Leading group is empowering young women in Connecticut.
#100Girls Leading will bring young girls from all over Bridgeport and surrounding areas for a day of mentorship, empowerment and fun!
The girls will get a chance to interact and be connected with over 100 women who are leading strongly in their careers and making an impact in their communities. Participants will be exposed to different mentoring programs as well. The goal of the #100GirlsLeading event is to make sure every girl walks away with a mentor and an opportunity to connect with women whom they deem untouchable or connectable.
The event kicks off on June 1st at the Bridgeport McLevy Green. It runs from 1p, to 4pm. Girls must be accompanied by a female adult.
More CT STYLE
Don't Miss
News 8 to provide live coverage…
This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
More CT STYLE Stories
Video Center
-
Early Work-Week Weather Update
Showers and storms are moving out, and we have a cool and comfortable few days ahead!Read More »
-
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday evening
News 8 Digital Update - Sunday eveningRead More »
-
Culture and heritage celebrated at the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade
Thousands gathered in downtown Hartford on Sunday to honor Puerto Rican culture and heritage at the 2019 Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade.Read More »
CT Style Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.