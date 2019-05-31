CT STYLE

The #100Girls Leading group is empowering young women in Connecticut

Posted: May 31, 2019

Updated: May 31, 2019 02:11 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The #100Girls Leading group is empowering young women in Connecticut.

#100Girls Leading will bring young girls from all over Bridgeport and surrounding areas for a day of mentorship, empowerment and fun!

The girls will get a chance to interact and be connected with over 100 women who are leading strongly in their careers and making an impact in their communities. Participants will be exposed to different mentoring programs as well. The goal of the #100GirlsLeading event is to make sure every girl walks away with a mentor and an opportunity to connect with women whom they deem untouchable or connectable.

The event kicks off on June 1st at the Bridgeport McLevy Green. It runs from 1p, to 4pm. Girls must be accompanied by a female adult.

