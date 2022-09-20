New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The countdown to the 102nd Durham Fair has officially begun. This year’s Fair runs Sept. 20 – 25. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio recently by Daniel Miramant, President of the Durham Fair, to talk about the history of the Fair, and what this year’s Fair has to offer.

Daniel says, “This has been a heritage of our community, for over 102 years. You know, it’s always been focused on education, agriculture and the community spirit that this fair generates. It’s hard to describe. It’s a privilege to be part of it, to be honest.”

The Durham fair is one of the largest agricultural fairs in the state, and it’s run by over 1,700 volunteers, and is considered a nonprofit agriculture organization.

Some of their most popular attractions include:

Midway – rides for young and old adventure seekers alike

Livestock – Exhibits & activities, including Animal Costume Parade & Battle of the Barns

International Food Court

A new beer, wine and cider tasting tent

Motorized events ring, including motocross, monster truck, demolition derby,

truck pulls

truck pulls A human tug-of-war

Fireworks on Thursday night

Craft venues

Roaming Entertainment

Educational Discovery Center

Four stages of simultaneous musical entertainment

See website for details

The Durham Fair runs Sept. 20 – 25th. Admission is $15 for one day. Children under 11 are FREE and seniors are $12. Sunday, Sept. 25 is Military Appreciation Day – admission is FREE

Learn more at www.durhamfair.com