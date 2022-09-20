New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The countdown to the 102nd Durham Fair has officially begun. This year’s Fair runs Sept. 20 – 25. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio recently by Daniel Miramant, President of the Durham Fair, to talk about the history of the Fair, and what this year’s Fair has to offer.
Daniel says, “This has been a heritage of our community, for over 102 years. You know, it’s always been focused on education, agriculture and the community spirit that this fair generates. It’s hard to describe. It’s a privilege to be part of it, to be honest.”
The Durham fair is one of the largest agricultural fairs in the state, and it’s run by over 1,700 volunteers, and is considered a nonprofit agriculture organization.
Some of their most popular attractions include:
- Midway – rides for young and old adventure seekers alike
- Livestock – Exhibits & activities, including Animal Costume Parade & Battle of the Barns
- International Food Court
- A new beer, wine and cider tasting tent
- Motorized events ring, including motocross, monster truck, demolition derby,
truck pulls
- A human tug-of-war
- Fireworks on Thursday night
- Craft venues
- Roaming Entertainment
- Educational Discovery Center
- Four stages of simultaneous musical entertainment
- See website for details
The Durham Fair runs Sept. 20 – 25th. Admission is $15 for one day. Children under 11 are FREE and seniors are $12. Sunday, Sept. 25 is Military Appreciation Day – admission is FREE
Learn more at www.durhamfair.com