The 2020 Vision Conference coming to West Haven

When you’re trying to find that new job or maybe upgrade the one you have, sometimes you need some help from a professional.

Founder of Career Consulting with Christina and Human Resources Career Consultant Christina Edwards explains on you can get started.

The 2020 Vision Conference will be held West River Hall on Saturday, January 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at in West Haven.

This event is centered around educating both men and women on various aspects of life that can help you get on the right track to have a great year in 2020.

