The 35th Annual New England Christmas Festival

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New England Christmas Festival is back at Mohegan Sun! 3 full days of holiday shopping all in one place, I mean what’s better than that?

Joining us with everything you need to know is festival founder and president Jackie Ralston.

The 35th New England Christmas Festival opens at Mohegan Sun this Friday and runs through the weekend Nov 5-7, 2021. They will be showcasing 300 American Artisans giving you the only 3 shopping days you need before Christmas!

To learn more, click here