New Haven, Conn. (WTNH)-The 48th Annual Colgate Women’s Games are upon us. The running competition hosts young women from all over the East Coast. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Olympic Medalist and Meet Director Cheryl Toussaint aboutthe details and how you can get involved.

Cheryl says, “So, we are now getting ready to kick off the season at Queens College in Queens, New York. The Colgate Women’s Games themselves are the longest running track and field series for girls and women in the nation. And the title sponsor, Colgate Palmolive, has been behind this event, which brings together girls from first grade through women in college and beyond, from up and down the East Coast, to compete for over more than 110 educational scholarships each year.”

Girls and women can register online right now. The competition begins on April 23rd, with a

Preliminary meet, and viewers who are interested in signing up just need to complete an online entry form, available at www.colgatewomensgames.com. Then, show up on April 23rd before 9:00am, so they can pickup their free competitor’s T-shirt, which they’ll need to compete on that day. Semi-Finals and Finals to follow.

Learn why the Colgate Women’s Games are about so much more than athletics alone, as Cheryl answers the following questions:

What impact has this competition had on young women

over the past 48 seasons?

What other life skills do the girls learn by participating?

Why are these skills so important, even at an early age?

Why is it important for your organization to continue empowering these future generations of girls through athletics, education and mentorship?

What about this event is important to the Colgate Palmolive Company, the Title Sponsor of the Women’s Games?

You’ll find details about registration, competition and all about the Games at www.colgatewomensgames.com.