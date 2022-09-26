New Haven, CT (WTNH)-The Storrowton Village Museum has long been a staple at the Big E. WWLP’s Patrick Barry visited the fairgrounds and spoke with the village director to get all the details on what you can expect this year. Take a look at the interview to see what it’s all about.

“There is so much to do and see here and it’s a great place to relax. There’s a lot of history here. Jessica Fontaine, director of Storrowton Village, is here now to share all that information with me”

Jessica says, “Storrowton Village Museum is a department of the Eastern States. We’re a museum that’s been here since 1930, started by Helen Storrow, hence the name. She was a part of the board of directors for the Eastern States Exposition and ran the Home Department, which is now our creative arts, as well as a lot of different workshops for women and families.”

“She wanted to create a place that was like home to show people New England heritage. It started with one building and expanded to nine. And today we have six buildings that still are museum spaces and others that are used as retail as well as restaurant space.” “These are all original buildings moved from different places around New Hampshire and Massachusetts. So they were all moved here between 1927 and 1930.”

Many of the buildings are staffed by costumed volunteers, including the following:

A blacksmith shop with blacksmiths working in it daily, doing authentic demonstrations,

with a real fire

Open hearth cooking in a farmhouse

A law office, a mansion, a school and a meeting house that people can view as well.

Centered among the buildings is a beautiful green with a quaint gazebo which features entertainment, three times a day, every day of the fair. There is also a rotation of trades people doing demonstrations, such as a tinsmith, a woodworker, a broom maker and a 21st Century glassblower.

There is no additional cost to visit the Storrowton Village Museum during the Fair, and they’re open from 10am to 9pm daily. For details, visit: https://www.storrowtonvillage.com/

One exception where a fee is charged is the popular Ghost Tour($25) through the museum which occurs at the end of the fair, on October 1st, with additional Ghost Tours after the BIG E has ended, on October 13, 24 and 27th. For more Ghost Tour information, visit: https://www.storrowtonvillage.com/p/events/ghost-tours