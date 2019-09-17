The Big E: How to navigate through traffic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Big E attracts well over a million visitors each year. With all those visitors coming to the fairgrounds in West Springfield, Massachusetts just over the Connecticut border.

Alana Flood explains how to navigate through traffic.

Cliff encourages drivers to use a little extra patience due to road construction on the Morgan Sullivan bridge. If you do park on-site, Gate 9 parking holds about 7,000 spots. There are also lots of parking in nearby private lots.

Dennis tells us about some shuttle options to make a smoother trip without paying for parking. There are free, hourly shuttle buses leaving from MGM Springfield and Union Station.

On weekends, you can also utilize lots at Holyoke Community College and the Enfield Square parking for a $5 round-trip shuttle ride.

