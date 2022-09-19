New Haven, CT (WTNH) – The Big E is back again, now through October 2nd, and one of the biggest attractions is the food! From fair favorites to new creations, there’s no shortage of tasty treats.

Mass Appeal Host Kayla Hevey gives us a preview of which food and drink specialties you can expect to find at the Fair.



Kayla’s first stop is at “The Place 2 Be,” an all-day brunch location, where you’ll find late-night breakfast fare all day long – with everything from bottomless mimosas, to amazing milkshakes, to fun coffee drinks – and everything is “over the top!”

Choose from four different kinds of milkshakes: Cotton Candy; Chicken & Waffle; Oreo Pancake; and Birthday Cake (candle included!).

At the Harpoon Brewery Tent on New England Avenue, you’ll find the most amazing comfort food,

including delicious golden braided pretzels, fully topped with different flavors, or plain, if you prefer. Try out the pizza one, or the triple decker: fully loaded with grilled cheese; or another favorite is the “Big Dill” bacon & cheese with a pickle. There’s also a “Dilly Dog” – a hot dog inside of a dill pickle. Lots of pickles at the Big E!

And with all of that food, you’ll also be needing a drink. There are three different breweries represented all weekend, located along the main way in. Kayla spoke with the “Two Weeks Notice Brewing Company” which offers several different beers, including their most popular brew called “West Side Big Slide,” featuring tropical flavors like mango and pineapple. He called all of their flavors “very approachable.”

Everybody’s favorite, the classic creampuffs, will be at the Big E again this year. People come from all over the state to sample these. Of course, they’ll have the traditional ones, but this year they’ve introduced one called “The Chocoholic” which includes a generous coating of Chocolate Ganache – the ultimate decadence.



Over the course of the Big E they will sell about 140 – 250,000 cream puffs, which are baked daily. And they also sell an additional 40,000 eclairs. So get there early, because, usually, by the last day, they’re on the brink of running out

The Big E runs now through October 2nd. Tickets are required, but children 5 and under get in for FREE. To learn more and see the full lineup of food & entertainment, visit THEBIGE.COM.