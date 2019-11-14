Breaking News
Structure fire in Torrington closes portion of Pinewoods Road
CT Republicans to present a no tolls investment plan

 

Watch Connecticut Style

The Bridgeport Sound Tigers bring fans the power of live hockey

CT Style

by: Natasha Lubczenko

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Energy and competition were in the air at Webster Bank Arena for the Bridgeport Sound Tigers’ electrifying game against the Springfield Thunderbirds. 

This game was extra special because it was the first of three school-day games that the American Hockey League team is hosting for students of all ages throughout the state.

From the speed and action of the game to the energetic atmosphere inside the arena, a Sound Tigers game has something for everyone to enjoy. 

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside the arena– and on the ice–  to see what the power of live hockey is all about. 

You can find more information on how you can experience the thrill of live hockey with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers here. 

