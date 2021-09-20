The Burgess Brothers Cornbread & ChurWaffle Maker

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for a new, cozy fall recipe to try this season, look no further.

Jonathan Burgess is Co-Founder of The Burgess Brothers, they make several food products, recipes and so much more.

CT restaurateurs and foodies will now be able to enjoy cornbread and cornbread waffles made from an old family recipe by The Burgess Brothers. The twin brothers from California began cooking with their mom when they were 6, and they started a food business nine years ago to preserve their family’s recipes, inspired by their grandmother’s cornbread mix.

Mentorship:

The brothers roots in public service influence and drive their work with volunteering and mentoring.

They frequently mentor local businesses struggling during these uncertain times. Recently, they

collaborated with the San Francisco 49ers football team for a promotion and offered to help and

mentor California’s restaurants with pop-up events to obtain additional revenue during the pandemic.

They continue their mentorship with chefs throughout the United States.

Today’s Offer:

The Burgess Brothers offer for today’s segment: If you run a business in the food industry*, you can

go to burgessbrothers.com and sign up for 1 (one) free 8 oz. package of cornbread.

*Restaurants, stadiums, theme parks, banquet halls, foodservice, food trucks, and cafes. Details on the

website.

To learn more, click here.