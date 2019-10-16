The Cast Iron Chef Chop House and Oyster Bar Launches Sunday Brunch

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If you’re a fan of brunch, you’re going to want to hear this! A steak house right here in New Haven just launched a family-style brunch menu that’s just as tasty as the steaks that put it on the map.

The Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar‘s new menu is full of breakfast classics with an extra special twist. From pancakes to breakfast pizza, everything is cooked to perfection in a cast iron skillet.

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko sat down with chef Attilio Marini to get a sneak peak!

You can now enjoy brunch at The Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar every Sunday.

