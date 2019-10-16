Breaking News
ALCS Game 4 postponed for rain, Yanks-Astros resume Thursday
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

The Cast Iron Chef Chop House and Oyster Bar Launches Sunday Brunch

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– If you’re a fan of brunch, you’re going to want to hear this! A steak house right here in New Haven just launched a family-style brunch menu that’s just as tasty as the steaks that put it on the map.

The Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar‘s new menu is full of breakfast classics with an extra special twist. From pancakes to breakfast pizza, everything is cooked to perfection in a cast iron skillet.

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko sat down with chef Attilio Marini to get a sneak peak!

You can now enjoy brunch at The Cast Iron Chef Chop House & Oyster Bar every Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.