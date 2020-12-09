The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services: Benefits of preimplantation genetic testing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For some couples, having a child is not easy and they need some assistance.

The Center’s Medical Director, Dr. Claudio Benadiva joins us via Zoom with all the details.

The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services is a full-service family building center with offices in Farmington, Hartford, Branford, and New London.

The following are covered:

Service offerings for a couple trying to conceive

Why is PGT helpful?

The different types of PGT

Who should have PGT-A?

Who should have PGT-M?

What is the first visit like for couples/ What’s typically accomplished?

Preimplantation Genetic Testing helps to determine the genetic health of an embryo, allowing embryologists to discover any chromosomal and/or genetic abnormalities that might prevent successful implantation and/or a healthy, live birth.

