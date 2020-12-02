The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services helps women take control of their fertility with egg freezing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Many women dream of becoming a mother someday, but might not be ready right now. At the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services, doctors help them to take control of their fertility and their future with egg freezing.

‘We’ve seen a large increase [in women freezing their eggs] over the past three years,” says Dr. Andrea DiLuigi, lead physician at the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services. “I’d say about a 75% increase overall. We’ve also seen a large increase in the pandemic because many people are nervous about getting pregnant right now and they may be looking into other options for fertility preservation, such as egg freezing or freezing embryos.”

She credits the increase to heightened awareness and increased insurance coverage and says it’s a worthwhile procedure for women in their 20s to mid-30s.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that the egg freezing process depletes the egg count and leads to an earlier menopause and that is absolutely not the truth,” she said. “It helps to stop the biological clock and freeze time so even as the woman gets older, the eggs that are frozen remain the age that they are at the time of the freeze.”

And when and if the time comes for those eggs to be used, Dr DiLuigi says the result is the best part of her job.

“It is such a happy feeling, whether I see a patient in-person or get a baby picture in the mail or a birth announcement, it really makes this job so worthwhile and it’s such a wonderful feeling to know that we’ve helped so many people make their dreams come true.”

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko meets one patient who now feels more confident for her future.