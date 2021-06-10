The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services shares LGBTQ Family Building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — June is Pride month and interest in family building among the LGBTQ community has grown tremendously, and The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services can help.



Here with more is Third Party Reproductive Team Manager, Nurse Kathy Paniati.

For gay men, they can assist with an egg donor and a gestational carrier. For lesbian couples, one partner may choose to both provide the eggs and carry the pregnancy; or another option is for one partner to provide the egg and the other partner carry the pregnancy.

Upcoming: Online/virtual LGBTQ Family Building panel discussion hosted by the New Haven Pride Center on June 17 at 6PM.

(The event will be streamed to both the Pride Center’s Facebook page and The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services Facebook page, as well as YouTube.)



Learn more at www.uconnfertility.com

