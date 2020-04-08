The Center for Advanced Reproductive Services: Virtual Fertility Visits

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As we’re all listening to the guidelines and staying home, The Center for Advanced Reproductive services is now providing virtual fertility visits.

Here to explain is Lead Physician, Dr. Andrea DiLuigi.

1. The Center is now offering Virtual Fertility Visits

In response to the pandemic, we and many other centers have had to temporarily suspend some aspects of fertility care in our offices. But with Virtual Fertility Visits, people don’t have to wait to get started with treatment. This is a Video conference (or telephone if someone feels more comfortable) that is similar to the one patients would have if they came into the office for the initial one hour consult with a physician.

2. What Can Be Done at a Virtual Fertility Visit?

We can do so much in this first visit. We can get medical records from the patient’s OB/GYN so we can start to develop a plan. Patients can complete a wide range of forms needed. We can explain how treatments work, what they entail. We can get them started with getting blood work done.

3. What are some of the benefits of the program?

It eliminates all social distancing concerns. It allows patients to get more information on their own fertility and get the ball rolling so that when we are able to restart treatments, they will be ahead of the process.

4. Why is waiting an issue for fertility patients?

Time is of the essence for people concerned about their fertility. They’ve already been trying to get pregnant without success, so waiting even longer is a big issue for them. Also, age is an important issue when it comes to the ability to conceive.

If patients are under 35 and haven’t gotten pregnant in a year, they should look into fertility treatment. If patients are 35-39 and haven’t conceived after 6 months, they should get in touch with us. For those over 40, the time goes down to 3 months. And generally, if you are over 30 years old, have a history of pelvic inflammatory disease, painful periods, miscarriage, irregular cycles, or if your partner has a known low sperm count, you may want to seek help sooner.

