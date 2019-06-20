The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven: Recap of The Great Give 2019

The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven helps charities achieve their goals.
Director of Grantmaking and Nonprofit Effectiveness, Jackie Downing and Executive Director, New HYTEs Mavi Sanchez-Skakle joins us to share the results of The Great Give 2019.
Results:
- Results: $1.8+ Million was raised for Greater New Haven thanks to generosity of the community.
- Giving through The Great Give maximizes your donations and amplifies the impact your charitable gifts can have to nonprofits like New HYTE that serve economically disadvantaged youth.
- Giving to support our local community is best when thought of as a year-round activity.
To get involved visit, GiveGreater.guidestar.org/ and CFGNH.org.