The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven: Recap of The Great Give 2019

CT Style

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven helps charities achieve their goals.

Director of Grantmaking and Nonprofit Effectiveness, Jackie Downing and Executive Director, New HYTEs Mavi Sanchez-Skakle joins us to share the results of The Great Give 2019.

Results:

  • Results: $1.8+ Million was raised for Greater New Haven thanks to generosity of the community.
  • Giving through The Great Give maximizes your donations and amplifies the impact your charitable gifts can have to nonprofits like New HYTE that serve economically disadvantaged youth.
  • Giving to support our local community is best when thought of as a year-round activity.

To get involved visit, GiveGreater.guidestar.org/  and  CFGNH.org.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Design with Ethan Allen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
In the Kitchen
Senior Spotlight
Smart Money Tips
Special Family Moments

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.