The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven: Recap of The Great Give 2019
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven helps charities achieve their goals.
Director of Grantmaking and Nonprofit Effectiveness, Jackie Downing and Executive Director, New HYTEs Mavi Sanchez-Skakle joins us to share the results of The Great Give 2019.
Results:
- Results: $1.8+ Million was raised for Greater New Haven thanks to generosity of the community.
- Giving through The Great Give maximizes your donations and amplifies the impact your charitable gifts can have to nonprofits like New HYTE that serve economically disadvantaged youth.
- Giving to support our local community is best when thought of as a year-round activity.
To get involved visit, GiveGreater.guidestar.org/ and CFGNH.org.
