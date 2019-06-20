CT STYLE

The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven: Recap of The Great Give 2019

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 01:24 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 01:24 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven helps charities achieve their goals.

 

Director of Grantmaking and Nonprofit Effectiveness, Jackie Downing and Executive Director, New HYTEs Mavi Sanchez-Skakle joins us to share the results of The Great Give 2019.

 

Results:

  • Results: $1.8+ Million was raised for Greater New Haven thanks to generosity of the community.
  • Giving through The Great Give maximizes your donations and amplifies the impact your charitable gifts can have to nonprofits like New HYTE that serve economically disadvantaged youth.
  • Giving to support our local community is best when thought of as a year-round activity.

 

To get involved visit, GiveGreater.guidestar.org/  and  CFGNH.org.

 

