The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven: Stepping Forward addresses COVID-19 and racial equity

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven has made a 26-million-dollar commitment to address the impact of COVID-19 and to advance racial equity in the region.
Here with the details are President & CEO of the Community Foundation William W. Ginsberg along with Chair of the Board of Directors at the Community Foundation Flemming L. Norcott.
The following are covered:
- How and why did Stepping Forward come about and what are its main objectives?
- What makes Stepping Forward different?
- Why is Advancing Racial Equity Central to Stepping Forward?
- What needs to happen for Stepping Forward to be successful?
To learn about events, nonprofit trainings, grant application deadlines and more visit, www.cfgnh.org.