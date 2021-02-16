 

The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven: Stepping Forward addresses COVID-19 and racial equity

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven has made a 26-million-dollar commitment to address the impact of COVID-19 and to advance racial equity in the region.

Here with the details are President & CEO of the Community Foundation William W. Ginsberg along with Chair of the Board of Directors at the Community Foundation Flemming L. Norcott.

The following are covered:

  • How and why did Stepping Forward come about and what are its main objectives?
  • What makes Stepping Forward different?
  • Why is Advancing Racial Equity Central to Stepping Forward?
  • What needs to happen for Stepping Forward to be successful?

To learn about events, nonprofit trainings, grant application deadlines and more visit, www.cfgnh.org.

