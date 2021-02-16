The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven: Stepping Forward addresses COVID-19 and racial equity

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven has made a 26-million-dollar commitment to address the impact of COVID-19 and to advance racial equity in the region.

Here with the details are President & CEO of the Community Foundation William W. Ginsberg along with Chair of the Board of Directors at the Community Foundation Flemming L. Norcott.

The following are covered:

How and why did Stepping Forward come about and what are its main objectives?

What makes Stepping Forward different?

Why is Advancing Racial Equity Central to Stepping Forward?

What needs to happen for Stepping Forward to be successful?

