NEW HAVEN, CONN. (WTNH)- After 13 years of running The Great Give fundraising event, The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven knows how to help nonprofit organizations connect with their donors to make a huge difference over 36 hours, by bringing the community together.



In the studio with CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko is the organization’s Director of Grantmaking and Nonprofit Support, Jackie Downing, who explains how the event works.

“It is 36 hours of online giving, May 4th from 8 a.m. to May 5th at 8 p.m. You just go to www.greatgive.org and put in the name of your favorite organization and go right to their page. Or you can do a little searching. You can look by issue area. You can say, Hmm, I love animals, or I love the environment, or I love the arts or health care or youth or elderly, and all of those have different organizations within our region that do those services.”

And then you make your online donation. The participating nonprofits compete for prizes and matches, based on how much fundraising they accomplish. Everything is done online.

Jackie says, “We had more than 15,000 donors come together last year, and the smallest gift is only $5. So if all you can afford is $5 to give to an organization, you can still be part of The Great Give. And each gift gets matched, not dollar for dollar, but a pro-rated match from many different sponsors that are part of the Great Give.”

Watch to learn more about how donations to your favorite nonprofit organizations can be amplified, and you can become part of this exciting 36 hour community event.

Visit www.greatgive.org to make your donation.