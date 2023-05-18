New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – This weekend, Mohegan Sun will be hosting the largest barber event in the world. It’s called The Connecticut Barber Expo, and it happens Sat., May 20 – Monday, May 22nd. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by event Founder and CEO Jason Raposo, to discuss details about the event.

Jason says, “Well, it started in a nightclub 12 years ago and grew to be the largest barber event in the world. It starts off with a night, a Saturday evening. It’s a Grammys-themed event where we give awards for barbers from all over the world, for stuff they do in their communities. And then Sundays, educational seminars in the morning pertaining to hair.”

“And then we have a huge trade show floor with a competition. Then Monday, is more business education, where we’re going to try teaching barbers and stylists a little bit more of the business avenue – taxes, and in one case, Roth IRAs, in order for them to, you know, excel in the hair world.”

Jason was a barber, himself, and he felt it was important to have an event like this for other barbers. He explains, “I started behind the chair about 18 years ago. I opened a barber academy and I realized that a lot of barbers and stylists were making a real lot of money, but they weren’t investing properly. It was like, easy come, easy go, right? And it’s such it’s a multi-billion dollar industry, the hair grooming industry.”



He continues, “I realized there needed to be more, and we need to get more respect for what we do. So, the show has really done that, and this has elevated a lot of barbershops and barbers in Connecticut by making them business-savvy, as well as creative- savvy, which we’re seeing right here. That’s the competition portion.”

What are this year's prizes? What are the "Grammys" all about at this event?

Who are some of the vendors coming to the event?

To learn more and buy tickets, visit www.ctbarberexpo.com or www.mohegansun.com/events