New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – If you’re passionate about helping others and want to turn that passion into a career, The Connection might be a good fit for you. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Program Director Deborah Dejarnette about the agency’s work and how people can get involved.

Deborah says, “I am the Program Director for the West Village, Ross, and Ondusky Centers in New Haven, and we are located in the Dwight District, New Haven, which is west of downtown. The Connection provides case management services for individuals that live in the community.”

Deborah and her staff provide individualized support services and life skill-building for adults with histories of chronic homelessness and mental health and/or substance use disorders. The program goal is to help people maintain their housing and improve their day-to-day functioning.

Watch this interview and learn more about how The Connection’s important work is helping to support the community, as Deborah answers the following questions:

Why is it important to have programs like these in our communities? Is there

a real need for this?

What are some of the things your staff does to help

tenants in the Centers you serve?

You say there are some fun ways that The Connection’s staff helps people to

reconnect, especially after the pandemic. How are you bringing people together?

The Connection is hiring – who might be a good fit for

your organization?

What positions are you looking to fill?

The Connection has several openings for new staff. Visit the careers page on their website to learn more about the opportunities to work with them. www.theconnectioninc.org