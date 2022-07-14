If you enjoy helping others and are looking for a fulfilling career, a local nonprofit is hiring.



The Connection is dedicated to transforming the lives of individuals who have faced some sort of adversity at some point in their lives, whether that be homelessness, reentry into the community after being incarcerated, or even assistance with youth and family support services.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Denise Stuart, Human Resources Generalist for The Connection, to discuss the positions they’re looking to fill, and the kind of employees they’re looking for.

Denise said, “We are looking to fill our residential aide and case management entry level positions right now throughout the state. We need people that are passionate about human services and everything that entails.”

“We have a variety of programs that have specific missions, whether that be behavioral health or family support services or our youth programs…So anybody who basically has the heart and the passion to make a positive impact on people’s lives.”

Denise shared that this is an ideal time to consider a career with The Connection, as they are offering monetary incentives for new hires. For a limited time, a $1500 signing bonus is available for all qualified part-time and full-time residential aides. There are other incentives for various hard-to-fill positions on a case-to-case basis.

The Connection prides itself on having a positive, employee-driven culture at the organization. Denise says that their leadership team is very committed to continually improving the lives of both their employees and their clients, and has established a Race, Equity, Inclusion and Social Justice Committee, plus a Retention and Recruitment sub-committee that are aligned with the organization’s strategic plan.

And if you’re interested in applying for a career at The Connection, visit their website’s careers page: https://www.theconnectioninc.org/careers/ or go onto www. indeed.com

You can support The Connection’s programs and clients in need by participating in The Connection’s Fifth Annual Community Links Golf Tournament at Great River Golf Club on Monday, August 22nd. For more information, visit: https://www.theconnectioninc.org/the-connection-is-excited-to-announce-that-registration-is-now-open-for-our-5th-annual-community-links-golf-tournament/