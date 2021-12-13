The Connection: Barriers Homeless People in Our Communities Face

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For those experiencing homelessness, there are a number of barriers they face when it comes to housing. A local nonprofit is on a mission to change that.
Joining us now from The Connection is Teresa Ferraro—she is the Behavioral Health Service Area Director at the nonprofit.
The following are covered:
- What are some of these barriers homeless people face for housing?
- Can these barriers affect employment as well?
- What do you do at The Connection to help people overcome these obstacles?
- How can people contact you if they need assistance?
- Can our viewers at home help your cause in any way if they choose?
To learn more, visit www.theconnectioninc.org